2500 kg banned polythene bags seized in J-K's Kathua, one held

PTI Jammu
Updated: 06-09-2019 11:43 IST
One person was arrested on Friday after 2500 kg of banned polythene bags were seized from his vehicle in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Rajinder Kumar, a resident of Salalpur-Korepunnu village, was trying to smuggle the banned material from Punjab in his vehicle when he was intercepted by police in Rajbagh area along Jammu-Pathankot highway, a police official said. A case under various sections of Ranbir Penal Code and J&K Non-Biodegradable Material Act was registered against Kumar, he said.

COUNTRY : India
