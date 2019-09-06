International Development News
Dy commissioner in K'taka quits, says building blocks of democracy compromised

A deputy commissioner in Karnataka, S Sasikanth Senthil, submitted his resignation from the IAS on Friday, telling 'friends' in a letter that the "fundamental building blocks of democracy are being compromised in an unprecedented manner". Senthil is the Dakshina Kannada district deputy commissioner.

Though Senthil stated it was a personal decision, he said in a letter to 'friends' that he feels it is unethical for him to continue as a civil servant in the government when the "fundamental building blocks of democracy are being compromised in an unprecedented manner". He said the resignation was not in any way connected to any event or a particular person.

COUNTRY : India
