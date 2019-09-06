Pollution in Delhi down by 25 per cent in last three years: Delhi CM

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that pollution in Delhi has gone down by 25 per cent in the last three years, opposite to the trend in the rest of the cities in the country and the world. "Today, I want to give good news to the people that instead of increasing, pollution has begun to reduce in Delhi. In the last three years, the pollution in the city has reduced significantly. From 2012 to 2014, PM 2.5 was 154. From 2016 to 2018, it has reduced to 115. The pollution has reduced by 25 per cent," he said while addressing a press conference here.

Kejriwal said that while the pollution in the entire world and other cities of the countries is increasing, it is on a decline in Delhi. While asserting that much more needs to be done in order to combat pollution in the city, the Chief Minister said, "From 2012-14, that is for three years, the pollution level in Delhi was in the safe zone only for 12 days. From 2016-18, it has increased to 205 days. I am not saying it is sufficient. We have to do much more. But the good thing is that the steps taken are in the right direction."

The Chief Minister also thanked the various institutions and agencies including the MCD and the Central government for the efforts to combat pollution. (ANI)

