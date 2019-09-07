Chandrayaan-2: Kerala CM hails ISRO scientists' dedication

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday lavished praises on the scientists of ISRO, who toiled hard for the historic moon mission, Chandrayaan-2 and expressed confidence that they will overcome the present hurdles. ISRO's plan to soft land Chandrayaan-2's Vikram module on the Lunar surface did not go as per script in the early hours of Saturday, with the lander losing communication with ground stations during its final descent.

In a Facebook post, Vijayan said the dedication of the ISRO scientistswas "commendable". "They can overcome the present hurdles... Best wishes to them to move forward with confidence and reach further heights," the CM added..

