Couple thrashed in UP's Shamli, 4 held

Four persons were arrested and several others booked in neighbouring Shamli district after they allegedly beat up a couple in a field, an official said on Saturday. The police action comes after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

According to Station House Officer Dinesh Kumar, the incident took place near Salimpur road in Kandhla area on Friday when the couple was alone in the field. He said the accused were identified from the video and an investigation is on. Efforts are on to nab the other accused on the basis of the video, the SHO added.

