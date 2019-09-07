Throat-slit body of missing boy found in UP

The body of a 12-year-old boy with his throat slit was found in a forested area here on Saturday, a day after he went missing, police said. Abzur, who was missing since Friday, was found dead near Bihari village in Sikheda, they said.

The villagers staged a protest over the incident and demanded strict action against those found guilty. The body was sent for post-mortem and an investigation is on, the police said.

