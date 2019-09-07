STF arrests man carrying cash reward of Rs 50,000 from Noida

The Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a man for allegedly robbing and killing a gas agency's cashier, said police on Saturday. According to police, the accused Anup, who was carrying a cash reward of Rs 50,000, was arrested by the STF on September 6.

A case has been registered at Vibhuti Khand Police Station, Lucknow, against Anup under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). In October 2018, Anup allegedly looted Rs 10 lakh from the cashier of a gas agency in Lucknow and shot the cashier. (ANI)

