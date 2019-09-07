Elderly man dead in Uttarakhand cloudburst

A 60-year-old man died and two persons were injured in a house collapse following a cloudburst at a village in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district in the early hours of Saturday, an official said. The cloudburst at Timtia village following heavy downpour caused slush to inundate the home of Ram Singh at around 2.40 am, demolishing it completely, District Magistrate V K Jogdande said.

Singh died on the spot while his wife, Dhani Devi (55), and another family member, Chandra Devi (70), were injured, the official said. The two women were rescued by the police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and locals, who rushed them to nearby hospitals, the district magistrate said.

While Chandra Devi is recovering at a primary health center, the deceased's wife has been referred to the district hospital, where her condition is stable, Jogdande said. The official said the sub-divisional magistrates had been asked to supervise the relief and rescue work in the villages affected by heavy rain.

The SDRF, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and medical teams have been sent to the spot, Jogdande said, adding that the public works department had been asked to open the closed motor road to the village. Three houses were also damaged in Siyadhura and Bansbagad villages of the district, he added.

