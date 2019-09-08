Kolkata, Sep 8 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 12 pm. CES1 OD-ACCIDENT TREATMENT Odisha to provide free treatment to accident victims Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will provide initial free treatment to accident victims at three private hospitals in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, a senior official said.

CES2 SK-INDO-NEPAL SSB-APF Nepal coordination meeting Gangtok: The border guarding forces of India and Nepal have discussed smuggling of arms, explosives, drugs, contraband items and fake Indian currency notes at a coordination committee meeting here, officials said. CES3 BH-JETHMALANI-NITISH India lost one of its best lawyers: Nitish on Jethmalani death Patna: Condoling the death of eminent Supreme Court lawyer and former union minister Ram Jethmalani, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said the country has lost one of its best legal practitioner.

ERG1 BH-ECR-REVENUE ECR earns Rs 1,588 cr in Aug, emerges top revenue zone Patna: The East Central Railway (ECR) has emerged as the top gross earning zone of the Indian Railways in August, an official said..

