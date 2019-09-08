Devotees throng Velankanni for annual church festival

Lakhs of devotees from various parts of the country participated in special prayers at the Shrine Basilica at Velankanni in the district on Sunday in connection with the birthday celebrations of the Lady of Good Health. The celebrations mark the end of the 11-day annual festival, which commenced on August 29.

Bishop of Thanjavur Dr Devdoss Ambrose commenced the celebrations early this morning with a special feast mass at the Morning Star Church. Later, special prayers were conducted in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Konkani, Hindi and other Indian languages and in English at the Shrine Basilica.

Tight security arrangements were made in the town in connection with the festival. Earlier on Saturday evening, the illuminated grand car procession was held.

The 11-day annual festival concludes later on Sunday with the lowering of the sacred flag.

