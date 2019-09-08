10 injured in clash over petty issue in UP

At least 10 people were injured in a clash between two groups over some petty issue in Tulhedi village here, police said on Sunday. Two persons were also arrested in connection with the incident that took place on Saturday evening, they said.

According to SSP Abhishek Yadav, the clash broke out when some people stopped power supply of the particular area and another one objected to it. Ten people were injured in the clash and they were rushed to hospital.

A police team reached the spot on getting information about the incident and brought the situation under control, the SSP said. Gram pradhan Fajruddin and his son Aslan were arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

Security has been tightened in the village and extra police deployed to ease the tension, the SSP said.

