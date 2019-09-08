Zila panchayat official booked for rape

An official of the Chitrakoot district panchayat office here has been booked on the charge of rape, police said on Sunday. Karwi police station SHO Anil Kumar Singh said, "A 23-year-old woman cooked food at the house of Surendra Singh, apar mukhya adhikari (AMA) of the zila panchayat. She has registered a case against him, alleging that the official raped her and is pressuring her to go for an abortion."

The SHO said the case was registered on Saturday. Police said the woman claimed that she was four-month pregnant.

"The woman has been sent for a medical examination to the government hospital, and the matter is being investigated," they said. Meanwhile, Surendra Singh said, "She has been cooking meals at my house for the past six months. Some people have misguided her and are hatching a conspiracy to earn some fast money from me. All the charges levelled against me are baseless."

