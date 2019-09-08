New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. DEL30 HR-MODI 'Development, trust, big changes in country': Modi on first 100 days of second term Rohtak: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the first 100 days of the NDA government's second term has been of "development, trust and big changes" in the country.

DES10 HR-POLICEMAN-PM Cop on duty for PM's rally in Rohtak found murdered: Police Rohtak (Hr): A police official, deputed here for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally, was found murdered at an apartment on Sunday, police said. DEL17 JK-SITUATION Curfew-like restrictions reimposed in several parts of Kashmir Srinagar: Curfew-like restrictions were reimposed on Sunday in several parts of Kashmir, including the city, to foil any plans on taking out Muharram processions in the Valley as authorities apprehended that large congregations might lead to violence.

DES5 JK-FIRING Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Rajouri Jammu: The Pakistani army on Sunday targeted forward posts and villages in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district with heavy firing and shelling, violating ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) for the second day in a row, an army official said. DES8 JK-QUAKE 4.9-magnitude quake hits Chenab Valley in J-K Bhaderwah/Jammu: A 4.9-magnitude earthquake hit Doda and Kishtwar districts of Chenab Valley region in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

DEL3 HP-‌LD QUAKE Tremors felt in Himachal's Chamba district twice within 3 hrs Shimla: Tremors were felt in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district twice within 2.35 hours on Sunday morning, officials said. DES12 PB-SPAT-CASE Independent MLA booked for berating Gurdaspur dy commissioner in viral video Batala (Punjab): An independent MLA was on Sunday booked by Punjab police for allegedly berating Gurdaspur deputy commissioner publicly at the civil hospital here on the issue of identity of a victim's body, with the video of the incident having gone viral..

