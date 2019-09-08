International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

WB: Hand grenade found in Siliguri's Bidhan Market defused

The bomb disposal squad of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Sunday said to have defused a hand grenade, which was found in Bidhan Market here.

ANI Siliguri (West Bengal)
Updated: 08-09-2019 18:43 IST
WB: Hand grenade found in Siliguri's Bidhan Market defused

The bomb was defused by a team of CID's bomb disposal squad in Siliguri on Sunday. Photo/ANI . Image Credit: ANI

The bomb disposal squad of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Sunday said to have defused a hand grenade, which was found in Bidhan Market here. Police received the information about the bomb in the market on Saturday night. Immediately, the bomb disposal squad of the CID rushed to the spot, which defused the bomb.

Subhash Chandra Sigure, an officer with the local Fire Station, said: "The bomb disposal squad defused the bomb." A local Mintu Das told ANI: "Police and CID team reached the spot to defuse the grenade, which was found in Bidhan Market. We are feeling relieved now." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019