MP officials suspended for protocol breach at Guv's function

Two Madhya Pradesh education department officials were suspended and a school principal issued a show cause notice after a breach in protocol in a function attended by Governor Lalji Tandon, an official said on Sunday. The move came after Chief Minister Kamal Nath phoned Tandon on Saturday on learning that the latter was upset over the incident, while state School Education minister Prabhuram Choudhary and senior officials also met the Governor, sources said.

At a Teachers' Day function held on Friday, Tandon had to wait at his residence as minister Choudhary was late, a development which officials termed as breach of protocol. As per protocol, they said, the governor leaves for a function from Raj Bhawan only after the minister arrives at the venue.

They said Tandon is a stickler for punctuality and was unhappy as he had to arrive late at the function. A press release issued on Sunday said deputy director BB Saxena of the school education department's Bhopal division and district education officer KPS Tomar have been suspended.

Principal Dhirendra Chaturvedi, a principal who was coordinating the function has been issued a show cause notice, the release added..

