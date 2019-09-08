Cloudy Sunday in Lucknow, parts of UP to get rain on Monday

State capital Lucknow witnessed partly cloudy sky on Sunday and the maximum temperature settled at 35.2 degrees Celsius. According to the meteorological department, rainfall was recorded in Sultanpur (5 mm), Jhansi (5.2 mm), Ghazipur (2.4 mm), Orai (13.2 mm) and Agra (12.2 mm).

Thundershowers are "very likely" over eastern Uttar Pradesh on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, the Met office said. Few places in western Uttar Pradesh too are likely to be lashed by rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, it added.

