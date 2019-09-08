Delhi: Police detains man for allegedly firing at another person

Police on Sunday detained one man for allegedly firing at a person in Geeta Colony, Delhi. According to the police, one person has sustained bullet injuries.

"Firing incident was reported at Geeta Colony, over a trivial issue. Police have detained one Zubair for allegedly shooting at a person. An altercation took place between both the parties when a person came to Zubair, who places a stall in the local market here, and asked for batteries," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shahdara. "Soon after that, Zubair called his other companions and allegedly fired at the other party. We are verifying other things," he added.

Investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

