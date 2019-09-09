Amit Shah offers prayers at Kamakhya temple

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday visited Kamakhya temple atop Nilachal Hill here and sought blessings from the presiding deity. This is his first visit to the shrine after becoming the home minister.

He was accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and government officials. Shah climbed the stairs to reach the sanctum sanctorum and offered prayers there.

The temple authorities presented them with traditional Assamese scarf 'Gamosa'. Shah is on a two-day visit to Guwahati to attend the North East Council (NEC) and North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) meetings.

