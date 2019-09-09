International Development News
WB: Ex-CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's condition stable

The condition of former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee is stable, a Woodlands Hospital bulletin said on Monday.

ANI Kolkata (West Bengal)
Updated: 09-09-2019 13:20 IST
Former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The condition of former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee is stable, a Woodlands Hospital bulletin said on Monday. "With reference to the admission of Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, he is currently sleeping comfortably with BiPAP (Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure). He is maintaining stable blood pressure, normal heart rate and oxygen saturation with oxygen supplementation," it said.

"His pneumonia is resolving and he will be needing few more days of intravenous antibiotics and supportive care including BiPAP, oxygen support, nebulisation and chest physiotherapy," the bulletin added. Bhattacharjee, 75, was admitted to the hospital on September 6.

He served as a chief minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011. (ANI)

