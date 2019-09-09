Narada sting case: CBI summons whistleblower Mathew Samuel, 2 others

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Subhendu Adhikary, former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee and whistleblower Mathew Samuel were summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Narada News sting operation case. The agency has asked the trio to appear before it for questioning on September 11.

On August 29, the agency had questioned BJP leader Mukul Roy and Trinamool Congress lawmaker K D Singh and confronted them with Samuel. Samuel, who is the editor and managing director of Narada news portal had, in 2016, broadcast a sting video on his news portal.

The video came to the fore just before the commencement of the state Assembly elections. In the sting video, a number of TMC leaders, including MPs and ministers, were allegedly seen taking money on camera.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing the money trail in connection with the case. Several legislators and TMC leaders have been quizzed by the probe agencies so far. (ANI)

