MP: Resumption of power supply kills 4 stealing overhead wires

Four persons were electrocuted in the early hours of Monday while trying to steal overhead wires during a power outage in Tikamgarh district in Madhya Pradesh, police said. The incident took place in Banarsi area of the district, some 34 kilometres from here, an official said.

"While they were trying to steal the overhead wires, power supply was restored, killing them instantly. Villagers found their bodies lying on the ground. All were in their mid-20s," Inspector Mukesh Singhal of Mohangarh police station told PTI. He identified the dead as Gokal Kushwaka of Banarsi village, and Pritam, Sanjay Brar and Raju Kushwaha of adjoining Niwari district. PTI COR LAL MAS BNM BNM.

