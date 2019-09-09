Mumbai: 3-yr-old fell from 7th floor due to own negligence, says accused

43-year-old Anil Chaukani, who is accused of throwing his friend's three and a half-year-old daughter from the seventh floor of his apartment, has claimed innocence and alleged that the girl fell due to her own negligence. "This is totally a false case. He (Chaukani) had no role in this. Three children were playing in Anil's house and the girl fell due to her own negligence. He had taken the child to the hospital. Nobody had seen the incident. Anil and the girl's father had a clash once and the latter also threatened to implicate him in a false case," Sunil Pandey, the accused's advocate told reporters here.

The child was unable to survive the fall and is no more. The advocate further claimed that Chaukani's family lives in Mauritius, where they own a big business.

The incident took place at an apartment in Colaba at around 7.30 pm on Saturday evening. However, the police have said that it was Chaukani who had thrown his friend's daughter from the seventh floor of the apartment building. There were three of Rameshlal's children, including the deceased infant, who were playing at Chaukani's house at the time of the incident.

"An incident took place in which the accused threw his friend's three-year-old girl from the seventh floor. We don't know the reason yet. Chaukani went to the girl's house and asked the children to attend a party at his house. Chaukani and girl's father Rameshlal were friends. We got the information from the control room. Chaukani had informed them," Shivaji Fadtare, Senior Police Inspector of Colaba Police Station told ANI. A case of murder has been registered and the accused has been taken into custody. Chaukani was produced in the local court on Sunday which sent him to five days in police remand. (ANI)

