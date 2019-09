A pregnant woman and her husband were killed after their motorcycle collided with a car in Chakarnagar area here, police said on Monday. Ram Kishore (35) and his wife Kusuma Devi (32) were killed on the spot in the accident that took place on Sunday, they said.PTI CORR ABN

DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)