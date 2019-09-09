Counting for DUSU polls on Sept 13

Counting for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls will be held on September 13, a day after the elections are held, officials said on Monday. Twelve candidates are in the fray for posts of president, vice president, general secretary and joint secretary in the students' union.

The Community Hall at the Police Lines in northwest Delhi's Kingsway Camp will be the counting centre for the polls, according to a notification issued on Sunday. The RSS-affiliated ABVP has fielded Akshit Dahiya for the post of DUSU president, Pradeep Tanwar for the vice president post, Yogit Rathee for the general secretary post and Shivangi Kherwal for the post of joint secretary.

The Congress-backed NSUI has pitted Chetna Tyagi against Dahiya and Left-backed AISA's Damini Kain for the post of president. The NSUI has fielded Ankit Bharti for the vice president post, Ashish Lamba for the secretary post and Abhishek Chaprana for the post of joint secretary.

On the security front, a senior police officer said, the assistant commissioners of police and station house officers of the northwest district will supervise arrangements at the counting centre. Victory marches towards the university's North Campus will be monitored by personnel of the north police district, the officer said.

Last year, counting was suspended over allegations of faulty electronic voting machines. It was later resumed. The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad had won on three posts, while the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India had won on one post in the last year polls, which recorded a 44.46 per cent voter turnout.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)