Minor raped by two school teachers in Jharkhand

A Class 4 student in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district was allegedly raped by two of her school teachers, including the vice-principal, inside the sickroom of the institution, police said on Monday. An FIR was registered at Katras police station against the two teachers and a nurse of the Topchanchhi-based school, after the girl accused them of committing the crime a month ago, they said.

Dhanbad Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishor Kaushal, told reporters on Sunday that the FIR was lodged on Saturday based on the nine-year-old child's complaint. "The police are investigating the case from all angles and action will be taken on the basis of the medical test report," he said.

The medical test of the girl was conducted on Sunday at the Patliputra Medical College Hospital (PMCH), its Superintendent H K Singh said. The school has suspended all the three accused.

Superintendent of Police (Rural), Aman Kumar, who is supervising the case, said the nurse was arrested on Monday, while both the teachers have been summoned for interrogation. Police recorded the statement of the girl in a local court after the FIR was registered, the SSP said.

The FIR was lodged against the two teachers and the school's sickroom nurse under different sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act. According to the complaint lodged by her family members, a teacher had sent her to the sickroom, where the nurse gave her a medicine, following which she lost consciousness.

The minor was then allegedly raped, police said, adding, she narrated the ordeal to her parents on Friday, after being taken to a doctor. The principal of the school, however, said she was not informed about the incident.

"I don't believe it as the sickroom remains crowded with students. However, the allegation is serious and the school will cooperate with the police in investigation," she said. Meanwhile, angry guardians staged a demonstration near the school for several hours, demanding the arrest of the accused..

