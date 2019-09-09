Body of unidentified man found in Noida

An unidentified man was found dead in a field here bearing injury marks and with a condom on his body, prompting police to speculate if he was murdered over a relationship opposed by the killers. The man had injury marks on his body and the face, the police said, adding that the body was recovered at around 8 am from Wajidpur village, under the Expressway Police Station limits.

Tyre marks of an SUV were found near the body but there was no blood around, indicating that the man might have been dumped there after being killed elsewhere, they said. "It appears the man, around 27 years of age, was killed somewhere else and the body was dumped here," Station House Officer Bhuvnesh Kumar said.

The police sought the help of locals in a bid to identify the body but it did not yield any result, he added. When the clothes on the man were searched, we recovered an Aadhar card of somebody else who lives in Delhi, the SHO said.

"We are probing this angle," he added. According to the police, a condom was also found on the body, leading them to prima facie believe that he may have been killed over a relationship with a woman.

"This angle is also being proved," the SHO said. An FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and further probe is underway, he added.

