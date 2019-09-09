Many villages along Godavari continue to remain cut off (Eds: Updates with more details) Amaravati, Sept 9 (PTI): Several villages in West and East Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh remained inundated and road network remained cut off with water level surging in the Godavari and inching closer to the 15 lakh cusecs mark on Monday night. The second warning signal remained in place at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowaleswaram as the "flood flow" touched 14.95 lakh cusecs at 9 pm.

According to officials, water level in the Krishna also increased significantly after remaining steady earlier in the day. More than 2.69 lakh cusecs of water was being discharged from the Srisailam reservoir, resulting in an inflow of 1.18 lakh cusecs into the Nagarjuna Sagar downstream.

Both the Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar reservoirs have been filled to capacity and, as such, all the floodwater that is flowing in, is being discharged downstream. But, the rising water levels in the Godavari basin has been cause for concern, according to the State Disaster Management Authority.

More than a dozen relief camps have been opened as over 35 villages under Devipatnam mandal in East Godavari district were inundated. Villages under the Polavaram multi-purpose project too remained under a sheet of water and they remained cut off from other parts.

The respective district authorities, with the help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), SDRF and Fire Services teams, were supplying food and essential items to the flood-hit people. State Disaster Management Commissioner K Kanna Babu appealed to the flood-affected villagers to heed officials advice and move to relief camps in safer places..

