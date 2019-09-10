TN: Specially-abled man makes clay artifacts for livelihood

A specially-abled man in Madurai is earning his livelihood by making clay items with one hand. Velmurugan living in Paravai, near Madurai, has worked in a private company and lost his hand in an accident. But loosing a hand did not stop him from doing his family's ethnic traditional work of making pots and small clay products.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Velmurugan said, "While working for a private company, I witnessed an unfortunate accident in which I lost my arm. They promised to give me an artificial arm but they did not. So, I planned to continue my family business. I make small clay products like diyas to at least earn my livelihood." "In this business, I earn Rs 300 per day. It is a very difficult task especially during the rainy season because then the artefacts does not dry easily," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)