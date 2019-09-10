Two-storey building collapses in Bhopal city

An old two-storey building collapsed on busy Marwadi Road here on Tuesday. No casualties were reported, said inspector Praful Shrivastava of Kotwali police station.

Intermittent rains are lashing the city for the last three days. Bhopal Municipal Corporation's rescue team was at the site, the police official said.

The building was quite old, dating back to the pre- independence era, the official added..

