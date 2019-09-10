International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Two-storey building collapses in Bhopal city

PTI Bhopal
Updated: 10-09-2019 18:29 IST
Two-storey building collapses in Bhopal city

An old two-storey building collapsed on busy Marwadi Road here on Tuesday. No casualties were reported, said inspector Praful Shrivastava of Kotwali police station.

Intermittent rains are lashing the city for the last three days. Bhopal Municipal Corporation's rescue team was at the site, the police official said.

The building was quite old, dating back to the pre- independence era, the official added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019