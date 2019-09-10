Three teams formed to probe bank robbery in UP's Baghpat

Three teams have been constituted and investigations are on to work out a bank robbery case in Gavana village here, police said on Tuesday. A senior police official pointed out alleged irregularities in the functioning of the branch and said the bank chairman has been asked to conduct an internal inquiry into the incident.

On Monday, three armed miscreants with their faces covered had barged into the Syndicate Bank branch and thrashed a peon before looting Rs 15 lakh, of which Rs 9 lakh from the cash counter and Rs 6 lakh from a locked almirah, the SP said, adding that the miscreant had also taken away the DVR (digital video recorder) of the CCTV. Police are questioning some people and have also got clues but cannot reveal them at this stage, Superintendent of Police Pratap Gopendra Yadav said.

On the complaint of the manager, Harvendra Singh, an FIR was registered against three unidentified persons, he said on Monday. Meerut zone IG Alok Singh, who visited the village, said he has sent a letter to the chairman of the bank to conduct an internal inquiry into the incident.

The IG also pointed out several inconsistencies in the functioning of the bank branch. The cash limit of the bank is Rs 5 lakh but on the day of the loot, there were Rs 15 lakh there and the police was not informed. Two employees were on leave without any written application -- all these raise suspicion, the IG said.

There was no security arrangement and letter has been written to the chairman of the bank to conduct an internal inquiry, the IG said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)