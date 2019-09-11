Chidambaram moves Delhi HC seeking regular bail in INX Media case

Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram, who is currently in judicial custody in Tihar jail, on Wednesday, moved the Delhi High Court seeking regular bail in a corruption case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the INX Media case. He also challenged the order passed by a Special CBI court on September 5 which had sent him to judicial custody till September 19.

Chidambaram is facing probe in cases registered by the CBI and the ED pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union Finance Minister. Last month, he was arrested by the CBI after the Delhi High Court rejected his petition seeking anticipatory bail in the case. He was later sent to CBI custody for interrogation.

The ED is also seeking his custodial interrogation related to money-laundering allegations. (ANI)

Also Read: Aircel-Maxis cases: Court to pronounce on Sept 5 order on anticipatory bail of P Chidambaram and son

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)