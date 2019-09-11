Toll in Vikasnagar accident rises to four

The toll in the accident near Vikasnagar involving a utility vehicle has risen to four, with SDRF divers recovering two more bodies from the Yamuna, officials said on Wednesday. A utility vehicle on way to Chakrata had fallen into the Yamuna near Judo Hathiyari power house in Vikasnagar area of the district on Monday evening.

Two bodies were recovered initially followed by two more late in the evening, state emergency operation centre said on Wednesday. One person who was rescued alive from the accident site is being treated for his injuries at a hospital in Dehradun, it said.

SDRF divers aided by state police are still scouring the river in search of two more persons who went missing after the accident, the SEOC said.

