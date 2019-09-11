Thane civic body's mobile app to travel to Varanasi: Official

The Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) popular mobile application "DigiThane" will soon be replicated in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modis Lok Sabha constituency, and some other cities, civic commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal said on Wednesday. DigiThane is an online platform that aims to improve and personalise communication about municipal services between the TMC and the residents of Thane.

DigiThane gives citizens access to personalised municipal information and services by e-mail, text message, app or website. The digital platform was being used by as many as 1,70,000 registered members, Jaiswal said, speaking at a function attended by Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

The Shiv Sena rules the Thane civic body. Given the success of DigiThane, it has been decided to extend the facility to other cities and towns in the country, he said.

Officials from DigiThane's implementing agency will be in Varanasi next week to do the spade work on the project in the Uttar Pradesh city, the senior bureaucrat said. The platform will be extended to other cities with the prefix Digi added to the respective city's name, he said.

The interactive digital platform, launched in January last year, seeks to improve urban life by, for instance, sending reminders for school registration or cultural events taking place in the city. Based on information such as age, place of residence, and personally selected preferences, DigiThane provides residents with location-based updates and alerts about everything from road work to nearby parking spots and hospitals, among others..

