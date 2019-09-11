Muzaffarnagar: Six injured in clash

Six people were injured in a clash between two groups in Uttar Pardesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred following a heated argument between two men in Jansath area on Tuesday evening, they said.

Rishipal and Harpal, who had an old enmity, had a heated argument. The situation turned violent when the men from both groups started attacking each other.

Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

