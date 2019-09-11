Senior officers visit shelling-hit villages along LoC in Rajouri

A team of senior civil and police officers on Wednesday visited forward villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district to take the first hand appraisal of the recent damages caused to residential houses due to heavy Pakistani shelling. The team led by District Development Commissioner (DDC), Rajouri, Mohammad Aijaz Asad visited Deeing village and sanctioned additional underground bunkers for the safety of the local residents, an official spokesman said.

He said Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Yougal Manhas, Additional Deputy Commissioner Nowshera, Sukhdev Singh Samyal, and other senior civil and police officers accompanied Asad who issued on the spot instructions for complete assessment of the damage caused to the residential structures and livestock. The DDC interacted with people affected by cross border shelling and also took stock of the basic amenities being provided by the district administration for their convenience.

He inspected the progress on the construction of individual and community bunkers in the area. Additional bunkers have been sanctioned for the LoC areas and the work on these would be completed within the shortest possible time and handed over to border residents, the DDC said, adding a total of 61 individual and community bunkers have been sanctioned for Deeing, out of which 21 stand completed and rest will be completed in a month.

During his visit and after assessing the damage to the residential structures due to border shelling, Asad sanctioned Rs 40,000 each in favour of Bachan Singh and Ashok Kumar as immediate assistance and assured that every possible help would be provided to the affected families. Meanwhile, an affected family took shelter in a newly built bunker and survived unhurt amid heavy shelling, the spokesman said, adding the family thanked the Centre and the Governor administration for expediting construction of bunkers which would secure the lives of border residents.

