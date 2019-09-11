Cops knew about illegal gambling in Noida, 3 suspended

A police sub-inspector and two constables were suspended from service here on Wednesday after an inquiry found them guilty of not taking action against illegal gambling, officials said. The development comes a fortnight after 11 people were arrested from a house in Barola village, under Sector 49 police station, on charges of gambling, they said.

"The 11 men were arrested and Rs 1.11 lakh seized from them in connection with the illegal act. During probe, it came to light that the gambling trade was being held there for around one-and-a-half years," a police spokesperson said. An inquiry was constituted under Noida Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal to find out any possible laxity on part of local police that helped the illegal trade flourish.

"The inquiry found irresponsible behaviour by the three police officials concerned and their lax approach towards duty after which Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna ordered their suspension," the spokesperson said. Those suspended included sub-inspector Neeraj Kumar, constables Abid Hussain and Neeraj Kumar the official said.

