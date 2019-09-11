International Development News
PTI New Delhi
Updated: 11-09-2019 21:15 IST
Muggy weather in Delhi; light rain likely on weekend

The national capital reeled under muggy weather on Wednesday with the mercury settling five notches above normal at 38.2 degrees Celsius, local MeT office said. The city recorded a low of 28.2 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels shot up to 88 per cent.

According to private forecaster Skymet Weather, some relief is likely on the weekend. Vice president (meteorology and climate change) Skymet Weather, Mahesh Palawat, said the capital will have to wait for another two days for rains.

Sultry weather will persist till September 13. Thereafter, rains are likely. Though these showers won't be heavy, the precipitation will bring the temperatures down slightly, he said.

COUNTRY : India
