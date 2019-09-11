News channels to carry one news bulletin with sign language per day

All news channels will carry at least one news bulletin with sign language interpretation per day while TV channels and service providers will run at least one show every week with subtitles, the government said on Wednesday. These measures have been announced to enhance the accessibility of television programmes for persons with hearing impairment.

"Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday announced the implementation of accessibility standard for TV programmes for persons with hearing impairment," the government said in a release. "This will be done through the provision of captioning and Indian sign languages," it added. (ANI)

