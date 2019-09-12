NRC should be done pan-India to know about intruders : Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind

Mahmood Madani, General Secretary of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, on Thursday said that he has no problem if NRC is conducted across India as it will help in knowing about the "intruders" at a time when "genuine citizens" are also looked down upon as intruders. "The NRC should be conducted in the whole country as it will help in knowing how many intruders are here. Even those who are genuine are being blamed. Hence it should be done. I have no problem with that," he told the media here.

Madani, who had recently met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, has appealed to the Muslim community that it should consider "correction" and "inclusion" of names in the voter list as their religious as well as a national duty. His statement came in the backdrop of the recent publication of the final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam in which more than 19 lakh of the 3.29 crore applicants were left out.

Over 19 lakh people were excluded from the final NRC list in Assam that was published on August 30. The list is aimed at segregating Indian citizens living in Assam from those who had illegally entered the state from Bangladesh. (ANI)

