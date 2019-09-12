2 held with brown sugar in Odisha

Two persons have been arrested from Odisha's Jajpur district after 4 four gram of brown sugar was seized from their possession, police said on Thursday. Officers of Jajpur Town police station, on the basis of a tip-off, carried out a raid and arrested the accused persons from their hideout near Kianalikula Chhak area on Wednesday, a police officer said.

Two mobile phones were also recovered from them, he said, adding the value of the contraband is around Rs 35,000. "A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the arrested persons," the Inspector-in-Charge of Jajpur Town police station, A K Sahoo, said.

The accused are residents of Bada Mahala area under the jurisdiction of Binjharpur police station..

