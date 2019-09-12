Jammu businessmen threaten one-day bandh

The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries on Thursday threatened a one-day shutdown if the J-K administration didn't scrap the taxes and penalties imposed recently in various sectors. "If our demands are not met by coming Sunday, a one-day peaceful bandh in Jammu will be observed on September 16," JCCI president Rakesh Gupta told reporters here.

The autocratic and adamant attitude of the government during the transition phase from a state to UT had forced all stakeholders to come together and take the path of agitation, he said, adding that they had raised several issues such as the levy of taxes, implementation of the amended Motor Vehicle Act, unabated corruption and the lack of basic amenities with officials. He said at a time when the business community was suffering because of the prevailing situation, the administration was imposing taxes and penalties without any consultation with stakeholders.

The per capita income and the financial ranking of the UT should be considered before imposing any taxes, he said, demanding that recent notifications regarding users charges by the municipal corporation, one-time tax on vehicles and the implementation of the amended Motor Vehicle Act be cancelled. Gupta said the JCCI won't negotiate on these demands.

Speaking on the occasion, TS Wazir, chairman of the J-K Transport Welfare Association, cautioned the administration against forcing them to take the route of agitation. He sought the governor's intervention into the issues faced by them.

Neeraj Anand, president, Chamber of Trader Federation, extended full support to the initiatives taken by the JCCI for the betterment of the business community in J-K. He said after the scrapping of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir, there was an an immediate need for the transportation of horticulture produce from the Valley as crores of rupees had already been paid to the growers.

