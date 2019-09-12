Temples, mutts should expand role by participating in public welfare work: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the role of temples and 'mutts' should not be restricted to only performing pujas and they should come forward to participate in public welfare work. The chief minister, who heads the influential Gorakhnath Mutt, was speaking at a seminar here on 'Sant, Samaj aur Punarjagran' (Saints, Society and Reawakening).

"The role of temples and mutts should not be limited to performing pujas only. They should come forward for public welfare work with a feeling of nationalism," Adityanath said. "The tradition of saints in India is very rich and old. With their spiritual awareness, they tried to wake up the society and lightened the path of righteousness for mankind," he said.

Earlier in the day, Adityanath met a large number of people during a 'Janata Darbar' (public meeting) at the Gorakhnath temple.

