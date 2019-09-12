Islamic outfit voices unease over 'prevailing situation in the

Islamic outfit Jamaat-e-Islami Hind on Thursday expressed a sense of "unease" and "anxiety" about the social, political and economic situation in the country and said it wanted the situation to improve. Its President Syed Sadatullah Husaini said Muslims in the country were not "fearful", but the community, along with every peace loving citizen of India, was "concerned" and "anxious" and wants the prevailing situation to improve.

The outfit Thursday held a meeting here with heads and representatives of various Muslim organisations on the "prevailing situation in the country". "Our country today is passing through a very crucial stage. On the one side we are developing on many fronts like- science and technology, technical manpower...

When we have somany opportunities to become a world leader, unfortunately on the other side, a scenario is being developed in the country that is creating hindrance and obstacles," Husaini said. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Husaini said the way the Parliament session was conducted recently showed the 'downfall' of democratic values and norms, as "many important legislations were passed without any debate." "Many of them were draconian in nature and challenges the fundamental rights guaranteed by our Constitution," he said.

The manner in which Article 370 was removed 'unilaterally' without taking into confidence the people of Jammu and Kashmir and political representatives there showed the downfall of democratic values, he added. Husaini also said it was also a matter of great concern to them to note the manner in which democratic institutions were 'deteriorating' and democratic values were being 'compromised.' It was the duty of all citizens to work unitedly to protect and restore democratic values and the Constitution, he said, noting that rising 'communal polarisation' and politics of hatred has become a major challenge,to address which it was important to build bridges between communities through promoting dialogue.

After the meeting,the Jamaat e Islamia Hind also released a joint declaration, which, he said, communicated promotion of inter-faith dialogue, understanding, presenting the true picture of Islam and its real teachings, other than throwing light on the prevailing situation in the country. On the right to have an opinion and debate being the soul of democracy, he said an atmosphere was being created that one who toes the government line is a nationalist and those who oppose it are anti-national.

He also stressed on the need for a comprehensivelaw against mob-lynching and expressed concern over implementation of the National Register of Citizens and Triple Talaq, among others..

