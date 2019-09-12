Legislative Secretary G Narayana Raju given 6-month extension

Legislative Department Secretary G Narayana Raju has been given an extension of six months, an official order said on Thursday. The Legislative Department is mandated with drafting of legislations for the central government.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in reemployment of G Narayana Raju as Secretary, Legislative Department on contract basis for a period of six months beyond September 30, 2019 up to March 31, 2020, the order said.

