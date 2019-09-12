Idols of 'manache' Ganpati immersed in Pune amid fanfare

Idols of five 'manache' Ganpati (revered) were immersed in artificial tanks here on Thursday evening amid traditional fanfare. Rains could not dampen the spirit of devotees as thousands of people thronged the streets to bid an emotional adieu to the their favourite deity amid chants of `Ganpati bappa moraya, pudhchya varshi lavkar yaa (Hail Lord Ganesh, come back quickly next year).

Ganesh idols of Kasba, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulshibaug and Kesariwada Ganesh Mandals (collectivley called five 'manache' Ganpati) were immersed in artificial tanks by 6.30 pm after being taken through the city's streets in grand processions by devotees. Accompanied by traditional `dhol-tasha' (drum) troupes, the processions started around 10 am and culminated with immersion of idols of the elephant-headed God, marking the end of the 10-day Ganesh festival on Anant Chaturdashi.

Several foreignnationals, too, participated in the processions with many seen flaunting traditional attire. Hundreds of other Ganesh mandals also joined the processions along the city's main thoroughfares..

