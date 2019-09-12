Religious leaders come together for inter-faith dialogue

Religious leaders of the city have come together for promoting peace, harmony and universal brotherhood by forming an inter-faith group. Leaders of all religions - Christians, Muslims, Buddhists, Jains, Sikhs, Hindus and others - will take forward the inter-faith dialogue, at the initiative of General Secretary Gurdwara Behala and Chairman IHA Foundation, Satnam Singh Ahluwalia.

"If we have to survive as an integrated society, we should understand the contents of the Holy Scriptures. We have to convince each other that there is something greater than our differences and distinctiveness, which binds us together," Ahluwalia said at a function to mark the coming together of the inter-faith group on Wednesday. The group will share information, extend support to different religions, promote and increase engagement in inter-faith dialogue and learning, introduction and awareness regarding different religions in schools and other institutions..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)