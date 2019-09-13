Pak-backed drug smuggler arrested in Punjab

Punjab police on Friday arrested a Pakistan-backed drug smuggler from Amritsar and seized 7.5 kg heroin and Rs 28-lakh drug money from him. Shamsher Singh alias Shera, a resident of Bhaini village, was acting as a conduit. A preliminary investigation has revealed that Singh was in touch with his Pakistan-based handlers over the phone and via the social media, police said.

His arrest has exposed the nexus between drug smugglers in Punjab and their handlers across the border, they said. A vehicle and four mobile phones had also been seized from the accused, they said.

The consignment seized from him was meant for supply to local drug peddlers. Further investigation is underway to unveil the entire conspiracy, said police. Police said they received a tip about a consignment being pushed from across the border near village Bharobhal. A trap was laid to nab the accused, they said.

