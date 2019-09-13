Lutyens' Delhi makeover: 18 architecture firms attend pre-bid meet, seek more time to submit RFP

Representatives of 18 architecture firms, including a UK-based company, attended a pre-bid meeting for the redevelopment of Central Vista, Parliament Building and Common Central Secretariat, with many of them requesting the government to extend the September 23 deadline for submitting RFP. At the pre-bid meeting on Thursday, the companies also sought easing of some of the conditions imposed by the government for submitting the request for proposal (RFP), including the requirement for an annual turnover of Rs 20 crore, an official said.

The official said that the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) will consider the demands of the architecture firms. "Indian firms had some objections over the RFP conditions. In the meeting, they sought more time to submit the RFP," he said.

A company will have to submit Rs 50 lakh as earnest money with the RFP. As per of the plan, several buildings such as Shastri Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan, Transport Bhawan may be razed to facilitate the redevelopment of the over three-km iconic Central Vista from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in Lutyens' Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the construction work on the government's mega plan may begin by next year. "As of now, the timeline is expected that by mid-October we should be able to float tender (for the design) and by next year the construction may begin," Puri told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament in 2022 will be held in a newly-developed Parliament Building, government sources said on Thursday. The sources said that by next year, the Central Vista will be redeveloped and the common Central Secretariat will be built by 2024.

