Floodwater enters government-run M Y Hospital in Indore

Following heavy rains, water entered a few wards in the basement of the government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH) here on Friday. Eye-witnesses said there was knee-deep water in `Sahara' ward for destitute patients, and the emergency medical department was also flooded.

To add to the woes, water is also leaking from above as the work of water-proofing of the building's roof was taken up in the middle of the rainy season, hospital sources said. Patients were being treated even as water dripped from the ceiling. Power supply to some wards was disrupted, plunging them into darkness.

MYH, one of the largest government hospitals in Madhya Pradesh, is attached to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College. Jyoti Bindal, dean of the college, told PTI, "The hospital building is decades old and there is a problem of water seepage from the roof.

"We had written to the Indore Municipal Corporation before the monsoon for water-proofing. But the work was delayed due to tender process," Bindal said. The water was being pumped out, she added..

