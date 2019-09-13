Odisha government on Friday dismissed 16 more officials from service on the charge of corruption, official sources said. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved dismissal of five headmasters, four engineers, two revenue inspectors, two clerks and a pharmacist, an amin and a panchayat extension officer.

These officials were earlier convicted by vigilance courts for their involvement in corrupt practice, the sources said. On August 31, six officials were suspended while pension of four retired employees was stopped.

Similarly, on August 17, 15 officials were sacked from services while pensions of two others were stopped..

